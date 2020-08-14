Krewe officials say they “do not know” if there will be a Mardi Gras 2021

Raynard Bender and his wife Yolan have been riding in parades for years. Most recently he joined the Krewe of Endymion. Bender said he might not ride next year because of concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic. “At first my concern was the health of the public, but when I think of it, we ride pretty close to each other on the floats too. So it is not like I am exempt. I still want to participate but I have to see some real provisions in place to provide safety for all of us,” said Bender. Fat Tuesday 2021 is tentatively scheduled for February 16th with more than 30 parades in Orleans Parish throughout the Carnival Season. Over at Mardi Gras World, the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council held it’s normal committee meeting, despite the uncertainty and no official word from the city. James Reiss an official with the Rex Organization said,”In talking to all of the Krewe Captains, everybody’s got good intentions. Everybody wants Mardi Gras to happen. But we understand we will not know until the fall and winter months bring us more data regarding the pandemic.”Ultimately the city of New Orleans will make the final call.In the meantime, the council formed a sub-committee to try to come up with COVID19 safety guidelines if Mardi Gras happens next year.In Jefferson Parish, a tentative parade schedule…
