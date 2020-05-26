Kremlin spokesman Peskov discharged from hospital to gradually start working from home – Panorama

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov has told TASS that he was discharged from a hospital the place he was receiving therapy after testing constructive for coronavirus.

“[I] was discharged from hospital. For now, I will be in quarantine,” he mentioned.

Peskov added that he’s planning to slowly get again to work. “I will gradually start working from home,” he clarified.

The information of Peskov’s hospitalization alongside together with his spouse and Olympic determine skating champion Tatyana Navka broke out on May 12.