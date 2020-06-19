Kremlin denies Putin can manipulate Trump – Panorama

The Kremlin denied on Friday an assertion with a former senior U.S. White House official that Russian President Vladimir Putin thought that he could play U.S. President Donald Trump “like a fiddle” and found it an easy task to manipulate him, Reuters reported.

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, was quoted on Thursday by ABC News on Twitter saying “I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle”.

Asked to touch upon a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “No, Putin can’t play Trump like a fiddle”.