Kremlin ‘deeply concerned’ over clashes on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian News

Clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia are deeply concerning, and Moscow is ready for mediation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

“We are deeply concerned by shootouts on the Armenian-Azeri border,” the news agency TASS quotes him as saying.

“We are calling on both sides to exercise restraint and honor their obligations as part of a ceasefire. As we have repeatedly said on different levels, Russia is ready to provide mediation efforts for settlement, as a co-chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group,” the spokesperson noted.

“As you know, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had intensive contacts with his counterparts from Baku and Yerevan,” he added.