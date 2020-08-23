Kremlin critic Navalny was under police surveillance before falling ill: paper By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Yulia Navalnaya, spouse of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, strolls near a health center in Omsk



2/5

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell seriously ill on Thursday after what his allies think was a poisoning, was under extreme police surveillance in preceding days, a Russian tabloid paper pointed out police sources as stating.

Before he collapsed on a flight throughout a journey to Siberia Navalny was followed by plainclothes FSB officers and his motions were carefully kept an eye on through CCTV, the report in the Moskovsky Komsomolets paper stated.

Navalny, a veteran challenger of President Vladimir Putin and advocate versus corruption, was flown in an air ambulance on Saturday for treatment in Germany.

Navalny, 44, was in a caused coma when he was left from the Siberian city of Omsk, however there has actually been no word yet from the Charite health center in Berlin on his condition.

Citing security service sources, the Moskovsky Komsomolets explained the timeline of his journey before he fell ill down to the variety of spaces his group reserved in a regional hotel and the truth that Navalny picked not to oversleep the space reserved under his name.

An home leased for him by among his fans was found …