Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny flown in to Berlin for treatment

Alexei Navalny has actually been flown to Germany for immediate medical treatment, where he stays in a coma after a thought poisoning.

The airplane carrying Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most popular critic flew in from the Siberian city of Omsk and touched down at Berlin’s Tegel airport on Saturday early morning, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh stated. He was moved for treatment to Berlin’s Charit é, among Germany’s finest medical facilities.

Russian physicians had actually at first obstructed efforts to leave Mr Navalny from Russia, stating he was too unhealthy to travel. But they dropped their objections after extreme lobbying by Mr Navalny’s household and fans. They argued that his life would be in threat if he stayed in Siberia.

Russia’s most popular opposition activist, Mr Navalny increased to popularity thanks to his extremely popular exposés of main corruption on YouTube. The videos made him a huge following amongst common Russians and effective opponents amongst the nation’s authorities and oligarchs.

Russia’s liberal opposition revealed relief that he ran out the nation. “It’s as if, after long negotiations, terrorists had released a hostage,” stated Ilya Yashin, a long time ally ofMr Navalny “I just hope that the time that’s been wasted won’t cost Alexei his life.”

Mr …