Kremlin concerned by clashes on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Panorama

Clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia are deeply concerning, and Moscow is ready for mediation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, according to TASS news agency.

“We are deeply concerned by shootouts on the Armenian-Azeri border,” he noted. “We are calling on both sides to exercise restraint and honor their obligations as part of a ceasefire. As we have repeatedly said on different levels, Russia is ready to provide mediation efforts for settlement, as a co-chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group.”

“As you know, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had intensive contacts with his counterparts from Baku and Yerevan,” Peskov added, as quoted by the source.