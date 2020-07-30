Kremlin awaits clarification over Russians taken into custody in Belarus – Panorama

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has actually informed press reporters that Moscow does not yet have complete details relating to the detention of Russians in Belarus and anticipates the circumstance to be clarified, TASS news company reported.

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, Moscow does not have complete details about the occurrence yet. “We do know that 33 Russian citizens were detained in Belarus yesterday, and another 200 are still on a wanted list. There is no information about any illegal actions by the Russian nationals that might serve as a reason for being taken into custody. We know nothing about that. We see and hear official statements from Minsk that the Russians are allegedly involved in plans to destabilize the situation in Belarus in the run-up to the presidential election. We do not have any other information,” he defined.



The Kremlin likewise anticipates that all the rights of Russian residents apprehended in Belarus will be observed. “No doubt, we expect that all the rights of detained Russian citizens will be observed in full,” the Kremlin spokesperson stated, as priced quote by the source.