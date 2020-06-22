Kourtney Kardashian Wears ANOTHER Of Scott Disick’s Shirts! See His Flirty Response!

Is there a saying for sharing wardrobes? The couple that swaps outfits together, eventually gets together…?

Cute colloquialisms aside, that’s the question on everyone’s minds regarding Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Just a day after Kourt posted a loving Father’s Day message to her ex, she’s now posing in yet ANOTHER of Lord Disick’s flannels!

Related: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Drop ALL Royal Titles In New Letter!

The pair has been spending a lot of quality family time together after Scott’s scary rehab stay and split up from Sofia Richie, so of course there were reconciliation rumors. Now it looks like these two are fanning the flames since the Poosh founder posted a couple of pics wearing one of her baby daddy’s big shirts — and Scott played along with a flirty comment.

First Kourt posted:

That would have been eyebrow-raising enough, but then Scott commented on the post:

“Cute shirt”

Aaaaaand… that’s about enough to create us all go wild with speculation!

Fans freaked out within the interaction. Comments included:

“Skourt forever ❤️” “I can’t handle. I CANNOT handle.” “Can they please get back together 😭”

The former (and future?) couple is on holiday in Wyoming with Kim Kardashian West and matriarch Kris Jenner, with their kids. Kourtney also posted some snaps taken by their 5-year-old son with the caption:

“Reign’s perspective 📸”.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Is a reunion in the cards? Let us know your consume the comments (below).