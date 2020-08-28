Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie ‘Got Weird’ Before Demise Of Relationship With Scott Disick

What an entanglement!

Tensions were obviously running high in between Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie ahead of the latter’s split from Scott Disick! Those staying up to date with the KarJenner s are most likely conscious that the dad of 3 and the 22-year-old design just recently made their split irreversible after being on-again, off-again for so long.

While the relationship was never ever truly in the very same location since Scott got in rehabilitation in May, that wasn’t the driving force behind the break up, according to a brand-new source.

The expert discussed to Us Weekly more about what likely triggered the demise of their relationship:

“Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship. Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

Obviously, it’s not simply Kourt he’s hanging out with, it’s his kiddos! Together, the friendly exes share 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope, and 5-year-old Reign, just recently delighting in a household trip together as a celebration of 5.

The relationship in between Kourtney and Kourtney 2.0 have actually never ever been all that steady. But Scott’s infant mother certainly got more territorial when he remained in threat.

From the appearances of things in a …