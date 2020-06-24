Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are ‘Not Back Together’ (Yet!!) – But Are ‘Incredibly Close’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s rumored reconciliation is so shut, we are able to nearly style it!

The co-dad and mom of three have clearly had some enjoyable at our expense recently, teasing their on-once more, off-once more relationship on social media with flirty feedback left and proper. At the very least, based mostly on their latest exercise, we all know there’s nonetheless rather a lot of affection left between them — which, BTW, has acquired to suck for freshly dumped ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie!

However, the individuals would like to know, will there ever be one thing extra between the KUWTK stars once more?!

Now, earlier than the Kourt and Scott shippers on the market get labored up over yet one more easter egg clue, a supply near the state of affairs has come ahead with a brand new replace on this by no means-ending saga, firmly telling Us Weekly the 2 are “not back together,” however they’re “incredibly close.”

Inneresting!

We can’t assist however assume it’s solely a matter of time earlier than that modifications, although! Let’s rethink every thing that’s occurred between the 41-year-outdated Poosh founder and 37-year-outdated Flip It Like Disick star up so far. They share over a decade of recollections and three lovely youngsters collectively — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — and co-parenting their brood has at all times remained a prime precedence, no matter any momentary vital different that got here into the image. Sorry, nevertheless it’s true, Sofia and Younes Bendjima (keep in mind him?!)

It was anticipated that Scott would lean on his household throughout latest exhausting instances, together with a quick tried stint in rehab for continued struggles. However, one cozy household journey led to a different, after which followers noticed Miz Kardashian carrying one in every of her ex’s shirts — twice! — after which the rumor mill REALLY acquired going once more!

Most not too long ago, Kourtney paid tribute to her child daddy on Father’s Day by sharing a candy household photograph and public message of affection, which reminded us all the particular place he’ll at all times maintain in her life:

“Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones.”

Although late final month, a distinct supply instructed the outlet there’s nonetheless a little bit of apprehension for the starlet:

“Kourtney has always been hesitant about getting back together with Scott or letting him in in a romantic sense. She has given him so many chances over the years after he has said that he is going to prove himself to her, and he seemingly still hasn’t in certain aspects … [but that said, a first love is not something you just wash away. The fact that he is the father of their three kids keeps them connected forever. Kourtney wants the best for Scott and knows they’ve been through the wringer together. She lets him in — but at an arm’s length.”

Hmm, what do U assume, Perezcious readers?? Do U agree that it’s solely a matter of time earlier than this OTP throws warning to the wind and determined to provide it one other go?