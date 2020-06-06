Kourtney Kardashian Says She Has a ”Responsibility” to Teach Her Kids About Their White Privilege

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing how she’s stepping up to ensure a better tomorrow for her young ones.

In a candid Instagram post shared Thursday, the E! reality star explained why it’s so important to have honest conversations with her three kids about racial inequality—even if it feels “uncomfortable.”

“As a mother,” Kourtney wrote, “there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable.”

“I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year,” she continued.

The Poosh founder shares three young ones with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5.

In response to the police killing of George Floyd, Kourtney said she hopes to “encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything.”

“Allow conversation without judgement,” she added, “and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together.”

Despite feeling she’s “always been on the right side of this,” Kourtney admitted in her post that she still has “a lot to learn” and wants to “educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person.”

On Wednesday, June 3, the 41-year-old pledged on behalf of Poosh that the life-style and wellness brand would “continue the conversation when racism and inequity cease to be a trending topic.”

Additionally, Poosh donated to the NAACP and the The Bail Project.

“E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America,” the network said in a statement on May 31. “We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter.”