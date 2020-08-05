Kourtney Kardashian reveals her son, 5, shaved his waist-length hair: ‘I am not ok’

“I am not ok,” Kardashian, 41, captioned the picture as Disick presented rubbing his head.

She likewise published an image on her Instagram Story of her son’s previous long braid they cut off.

“He looks soooo handsome,” Kim Kardashian commented.

Hailey Baldwin stated, “Omggggg the cutest.”

“OMG Such a CUTIEEEE,” Adrienne Bailon composed.

Country vocalist Kacey Musgraves called Disick an “angel baby.”

Kardashian has actually formerly been slammed over her son’s hair length.

In April, she published a video of Disick opening his Easter basket and someone commented, “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.”

“Most gorgeous hair on Earth,” Kardashian shot back. “Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.”

Last year, another individual informed the Poosh creator she need to “cut his hair.”

“She truly require to not fret about kids that aren’t her own,” Kardashian responded. “He is a pleased kid.”