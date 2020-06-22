Kourtney Kardashian Posts Super Sweet Father’s Day Message To Scott Disick!

OK, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick shippers — we’ve another golden nugget of hope to reveal to you today!

The KUWTK OTP couple have already been spending lots of time together recently following Scott’s breakup with Sofia Richie. And while doubters will say it’s just healthy co-parenting, we are as a whole reading-too-much-into-it mode.

Related: How The KarJenners Celebrated Scott Disick’s Birthday

Kourtney posted a pic of the whole family right back together for Father’s Day, writing:

“Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you personally and these three special ones.”

Awwww!

So they aren’t exactly wrapped around the other person, but what do you want, makeouts? It’s a family group photo.

At the finish of your day, she didn’t have to post anything at all, and plenty of moms who’ve split haven’t.

But Kourtney has always loved Scott most as the father of her children. And if they do get back together which will be a huge element of why; it’s a role in Kourt’s life no one else could ever fill. And frankly, it doesn’t appear to be she’s even tried.

What you think, Perezcious relationship experts? Are these two ALREADY back together? Heading there? Let us know your ideas in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Kourtney Kardashian/Mason Disick/Instagram.]