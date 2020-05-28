Blame it about the Kardashian? )

According into a resource, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are about more than only a fracture — and their seemingly permanent separation had really much related to the behaviour of a specific ex-girlfriend who might or maybe not be the Lord’s OTP! )

That’s correct, y’all. An insider said none besides Kourtney Kardashian led to Scott and Sofia’s split, telling Page Six:

“Kourtney didn’t make it easy for [Sofia], and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

Whoa! What did Kourt perform?!

The source did not say (we could only expect boxed water was not involved), but we have definitely seen on KUWTK the way she was not just warm and accepting of her younger replacement.

And who will blame her tbh? )

However, it seems the Poosh creator’s continuing mistreatment of Lionel Richie‘s daughter was not the sole reason the version destroys the KarJenner-verse.

The confidant went on to state that the connection “ran its course,” including that Disick’s “past traumas” that directed him to rehabilitation also contributed to the separation. The insider dished:

“Scott had gone back to his old ways and Sofia got fed up.”

Sounds stressful! )

Now which Sofia’s from the film, but things have seemingly been calm between Scott and Kourtney, who recently enjoyed a trip to Utah with their three kiddos.

As we reported, that the KUWTK celebrity and Talentless mogul took a rest out of quarantine over Memorial Day Weekend to venture into the Beehive country, which had reverted its parks amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic — and of course, among Kourt’s fave hotels, Amangiri. An insider clarified:

“Amangiri is one of Kourtney’s favorite places and they just announced its reopening, so she knew she wanted to go. She took a quick 3-day trip with the kids. They flew in on a private jet and had a customized weekend of activities set up for them… It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery to get out of town and be out in the desert. There was nobody around and they felt like they had it all to themselves.”

A different source clarified how the escape was the perfect place for Scott for some much needed R&R after his rehabilitation drama, sharing:

“Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend. He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He’s talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves.”

Sounds like anything those upcoming motions are, they will not be involving Sofia.

What do U think about this news, Perezcious readers? Did Kourt actually contribute to Scott and Sofia’s divide, or is on him? Sound off from the comments!