Kourtney Kardashian ‘officially leaving’ Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Armenian News

In an exclusive new interview with Vogue Arabia, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that after higher than a decade of sharing the ins and outs of her life on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she’s got made the decision to exit the reality series for good.

In the candid interview, which accompanied her cover aim for the publication’s July/August issue, the eldest Kardashian sister shared that stepping from the series would allow her to focus on spending more time with her three young ones—Mason Dash, 10, Penelope Scotland, seven, and Reign Aston Disick, five.

In addition to focusing her attention on her children, who she shares with Scott Disick, Kardashian revealed she’d also want to concentrate more of her time on her behalf growing life style platform, Poosh. Given that Disick receives a considerable amount of airtime on the series, it’s not yet known if that he too will undoubtedly be stepping right back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Having spent the majority of the past 12 years with camera crews following her around, it comes as no surprise that season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians focuses on her withdrawal from the limelight,” reported Vogue Arabia of its 41-year-old cover star.

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons,” shared Kardashian, who proceeded to explain the toll the series has brought on her life. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

“Life was moving so, so fast, even after taking a break from the show and attempting to slow down and give more time to my kids… It wasn’t until this time that I have been able to learn their needs again, see their strengths, and be able to be connected as deeply as I once was, before juggling so much,” Kardashian continued.

While the reality star shared she no longer enjoys working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she did recognise the luxury that the series has afforded her. “I am grateful for the incredible memories and life the show has given me and my family,” she told Vogue Arabia. The other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are yet to comment on the news.



