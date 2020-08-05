Kourtney Kardashian ‘Not OK’ After Reign Disick’s Long Hair Is Cut Off

The truth star shared Reign’s stunning makeover, in addition to an image of simply just how much hair the five-year-old lost.

After 5 long years where it appeared he may never ever had his hair cut, Reign Disick is sporting an entire makeover and mama Kourtney Kardashian isn’t sure how she feels about it.

It’s constantly among the most difficult initiation rites for any moms and dad, that initially hairstyle. Kourtney notoriously waited till Penelope was 6 prior to her only child got her very first hairstyle.

Now, it was Reign’s rely on turn heads with a stunning improvement. He went from rocking luscious locks that any among his popular aunties might be envious of to delighting in the cool breeze throughout his nearly-shorn scalp.

Still lovable, Reign is nearly indistinguishable with a brief buzz cut in Kourtney’s most current Instagram post.

Even he appears enthralled by it, rubbing his hand where he utilized to have an entire head of hair. As for Kourtney, she captioned the image, “I am not ok.” So– we’re quite sure we understand where she stands.