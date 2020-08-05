Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Not OK’ After Son Reign Disick Chops All His Hair Off!!

Reign Disick is sporting a seriously charming make over!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s 5-year-old son surprised KUWTK fans all over when he dumped his signature long locks and debuted a newly shaved cut Tuesday on Instagram Talk about a remarkable switch-up– and we’re liking it!

We’re unsure what motivated the unscripted hairstyle, however the Poosh creator has actually long because been slammed for permitting her 3 kids, consisting of Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8, to grow their hair out longer than what’s thought about the standard for little kids and ladies their age. Those irritating and baseless remarks aside, we think it’s out with the old and in with the brand-new!

Reign’s improvement has actually naturally left his mother shook! Joking about the much shorter hairdo, Kourt captioned the picture:

“I am not ok.”

Honestly, neither are we. LOLz! Ch- ch-check it out on your own (listed below):

Wow!

Now, that’s a fresh summer appearance! Standing high with one hand brushing his shaved head, Scott Disick‘s son looks cute and indistinguishable initially look. The now-viral picture drew lots of encouraging remarks from other superstars who were actually feeling the brand-new design.

Auntie Kim Kardashian West composed that her nephew looked “soooo handsome” while Hailey …