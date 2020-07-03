Kourtney Kardashian Challenges Her Family To #WearADamnMask – After Yet ANOTHER KarJenner Party Without Any!

Is this a subtweet? A subgram? A call out post?

The eldest son or daughter of the KarJenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian, has issued a challenge to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim and Khloé: wear a damn mask!

The Poosh founder posted a pic of herself to Instagram on Thursday with the caption:

“#wearadamnmask to greatly help spread the phrase not the herpes virus! 🦠 your turn! @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @krisjenner @addisonraee @allierizzo @rosalia.vt @harryhudson @jenatkinhair #wearadamnmask and post a selfie 😷 I also invite anybody who wants to help encourage the others to do exactly the same and #wearadamnmask Thank you @simonhuck and @aliceandolivia for nominating me. 💛”

Kourt’s IG call-out occurs the heels of your family holding another mask-less social gathering — specifically, Khloé’s birthday party. The reality star reassured followers that “the guest list was small,” but besides guests, the function appeared to include vendors and photographers aswell. (Knowing that major outbreaks are being traced back to parties, it’s somewhat unsettling!) Half-sisters Kylie and Kendall weren’t tagged in the post, but they’ve both been seen around town sans-mask aswell.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn’t the only person taking part in the social media challenge. The trend was started by designer Tory Burch and has been taken up by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, and much more.

If seeing a celeb wear a mask on Instagram inspires an additional person to complete the right — and totally easy, wise practice — thing, then we’re all because of it!

Ch-ch-check out Kourtney’s post plus some of one other celeb mask-wearers (below):