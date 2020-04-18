Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 41st Birthday With Special Drive-By From Family & Friends

Kourtney Kardashian simply accomplished one other journey across the solar!!

The eldest KarJenner is celebrating her 41st birthday whereas working towards social distancing, however nonetheless acquired to have fun with the assistance of her household and mates.

Of course, momma Kris Jenner went all out with the tribute to her oldest youngster, and penned a candy message on IG accompanied by a sequence of pictures:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you… thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses.. You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl… mommy 🙏❤️ @kourtneykardash”

But 10 pictures wasn’t sufficient to cowl 41 years of life! The momager uploaded a second carousel of pics as properly:

Younger sis Khloé Kardashian can also be identified for going all out together with her birthday messages on social media, and undoubtedly didn’t disappoint! The 35-year-old started:

“Happy birthday my stunning @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I might have discovered a solution to have you ever in my life ceaselessly! I can’t think about my life with out you, nor would I ever need to think about that. You and I’ve an unbelievable uncommon bond that it doesn’t matter what, it may by no means be damaged. (Yep! You’re caught with me!) You are my finest pal, one of many uncommon few I can depend on most in my life. I do know that so many individuals undergo life with out their sister as their finest pal. That thought alone breaks my coronary heart. Thank God I used to be blessed with probably the most unbelievable siblings I might dream of.”

True Thompson‘s momma wrapped up her prolonged tribute:

“Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West additionally wrote a candy message for her large sis:

We haven’t heard from Kylie Jenner or Rob Kardashian simply but, however Kendall Jenner did hop on her Insta Story to share some pictures together with her sister:

But the celebrations weren’t simply on social media! Due to the coronavirus, households in all places are separated throughout milestones like birthdays, and have turned to drive-by’s as a festive solution to have fun from a secure distance. The KarJenners and mates took over the world outdoors of Kourt’s mansion to honk and cheer in her honor! We can solely think about what the neighbors thought…

Ch-ch-check it out (beneath):

And in fact, the Poosh founder celebrated inside as properly with festive ballons and yummy meals:

HBD, Kourt!!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram.]