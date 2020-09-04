Kourtney Kardashian calls on California Gov. Newsom to sign bill banning ‘toxic’ chemicals from cosmetics

The landmark bill AB 2762, likewise referred to as the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, travelled through the state Senate and assembly recently. It is waiting on the guv to sign it into legislation.

“The Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act is another step closer to becoming law!” Kardashian tweeted. “The bill would ban 12 toxic chemicals from personal care products, like #mercury, #formaldehyde and #PFAS. Please sign #AB2762 @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom.”

The Poosh creator included: “What are toxic chemicals like #mercury and #formaldehyde doing in cosmetics anyways.”

Kardashian kept in mind that the 12 chemicals frequently utilized in “personal care products sold in California” are prohibited by the European Union.

“All 12 of these chemicals have already been banned by the European Union from use in cosmetics because of their toxicity and harmful impacts on health such as cancer, birth defects, damage to the reproductive system, organ system toxicity and endocrine disruption,” according to the activist group Environmental Working Group (EWG).

The group is co-sponsoring the bill together with Black Women for Wellness, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners and CalPIRG.

If passed, the …