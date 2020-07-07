Kourtney Kardashian Calls KUWTK A ‘Toxic Environment’ – She’s Spilling All After Being Set ‘Free’ From The Show!

Kourtney Kardashian can finally be “free” after limiting her role on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the July/August dilemma of Vogue Arabia, the Poosh founder unveiled more insight into why she had a need to take a step back from filming, which fans of the series will note has been a way to obtain contention between your sisters. Speaking of her decision, Kourt told the glossy:

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

You may possibly remember she and younger sis Kim Kardashian West physically battled it out this past season, with both of them going at one another after the KKW Beauty mogul went in on Kourtney for perhaps not being a hard worker. It seemed both Kimmie and Khloé Kardashian were gaslighting the star ever since the momma of three unveiled in a KUWTK confessional that she couldn’t carry on dedicating her life to the reality Television show:

“I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow. I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that.”

So it’s no wonder the 41-year-old is feeling empowered to reside life just how she pleases! In fact, she included her own handwritten note with this Vogue cover, sharing:

“The power of reclaiming yourself. Kourtney Kardashian sets free.”

Having already launched Poosh.com, we’ll be curious to see what else she’s in store, even though she did admit she’s been able to own more quality time with hers and ex Scott Disick‘s three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

“I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

This Kardashian has also been spending time with her baby daddy as she is apparently flirting with the idea of getting back together with the Flip It Like Disick star. But Kris Jenner‘s oldest daughter has her priorities, like focusing on clean eating and clean beauty to end up being the new Gwyneth Paltrow:

“I started learning about what we put in our bodies and then it was kind of a snowball effect. You can’t unlearn the information… I felt like so many people would come to me with questions, ‘Why do you do this?’ or, ‘Why do you believe in this?’”

And unlike the remainder of her family, Kourtney is ready to embrace wrinkles and all:

“I’m not afraid of wrinkles or aging. I do take the best care of my skin I possibly can to keep it functioning in an optimal way, but wrinkles are part of the aging process.”

Ch-ch-check out her furrow-free double covers (below) and read more from her spread HERE!

