KOSPET Smart Watch for Men, 1.4″ Fitness Tracker with 31 Sports Modes, Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Sleep Monitor and Step Tracker, 60 Days Standby Activity Tracker, Compatible with iOS Android, Black

▶【31 Sports Modes】KOSPET GTO smartwatch has 31 sports modes such as walking, running, cycling, climbing, Yoga, etc. The activity trackers can accurately record your sports data – steps, calories, distance, active time and heart rate. With built-in GPS, your sport route will be tracked on “YFit” APP. Music control function is also in available to enhance your training effect.

▶【All-Day Activity Tracker】The smart watch will continuously track your step counting, calories burned, distance, heart rate level and sleep statue all the day automatically. Sleep function on the watch can monitor your sleep quality such as total duration, revival time, time to fell asleep and woke up. It will record your daily activity data, helping you make adjustment to your lifestyle and workout.

▶【Real-Time Health Monitor】In addition to automatic all-day tracking, the fitness tracker can detect your heart rate and measure blood oxygen in a real time. The smartwatch is with built-in intelligent optical sensor, which flashes green light to monitor your heart rate change and measure your blood oxygen accurately. Monitor your health index in real time to know yourself better.

▶【Long Standby & Wide Compatibility】Up to 15 days of use and 60 days standby can keep you organized and productive all day. The watch is compatible with iOS 9.0 or higher, Android 5.1 or higher smart phones via YFit. Start your fitness journey and enjoy healthier lifestyle with KOSPET GTO smartwatch!