Kosovo’s Hashim Thaci ‘indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity’ – Panorama

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci and nine other former separatists have been indicted on war crimes charges, Euronews reports.

Thaci was a former commander with the Kosovo Liberation Army through the war for independence from Serbia between 1998 and 1999, which left significantly more than 10,000 dead and 1,641 unaccounted for.

He has been charged alongside Kadri Veseli, leader of the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo and former parliament speaker, with a court create to investigate crimes committed against ethnic Serbs during and after the conflict.

A statement from a prosecutor of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers issued Wednesday said President Hashim Thaci and the others suspects “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims, AP reported Wednesday.