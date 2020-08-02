Kosovo prime minister says he has COVID-19 By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti talk with media outside the parliament structure in Pristina, Kosovo



PRISTINA (Reuters) – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti stated on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate in your home for 2 weeks.

“I don’t have symptoms expect a very mild cough,” Hoti stated on his Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- page.

Hoti’s federal government has dealt with criticism for refraining from doing enough to suppress the spread of the unique coronavirus, with the little Balkan nation reporting a sharp boost in cases in the previous couple of days– consisting of 13 deaths onSunday

Around 9,000 individuals have actually been contaminated with the brand-new coronavirus and 249 have actually passed away considering that mid-March, when the very first cases with the infection were reported in the little Balkan nation.