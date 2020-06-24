Kosovo President Thaci indicted for war crimes in The Hague

Image copyright

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been charged with war crimes by the particular prosecutor’s workplace in The Hague.

Mr Thaci and 9 others “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders”, a press launch stated, in addition to torture and enforced disappearances.

The crimes allegedly passed off after Kosovo’s independence war in 1999.

Prosecutors stated the fees resulted from a “lengthy investigation” and so they have been assured they will show “all charges beyond a reasonable doubt”.

Allegations of organ-trafficking in opposition to the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) have been first set out by a former Hague war crimes prosecutor, Carla del Ponte in 2008.

Hashim Thaci was a wartime political chief of the KLA.