Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi indicted on war crimes charges | Kosovo

A courtroom investigating crimes in opposition to ethnic Serbs throughout and after Kosovo‘s 1998-99 independence war with Serbia have indicted its president and 9 different former separatist fighters on a spread of charges of crimes in opposition to humanity and war crimes, together with homicide.

A press release from a prosecutor of the Kosovo specialist chambers issued on Wednesday stated Hashim Thaçi and the others suspects had been “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders”.

Other charges embody enforced disappearance, persecution and torture.

More than 10,000 folks had been killed throughout the independence war and 1,641 are nonetheless unaccounted for. The battle ended after a 78-day Nato air marketing campaign.

Serbia doesn’t recognise Kosovo‘s 2008 declaration of independence.

More particulars quickly …