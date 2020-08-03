Korpisalo gets Jackets’ 1st playoff shutout By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs



Cam Atkinson scored early in the 3rd duration and the Columbus Blue Jackets got a historical efficiency in net to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 in the opener of a best-of-five certifying series in Toronto on Sunday night.

Joonas Korpisalo, making his profession playoff launching, stopped 28 shots to make the very first playoff shutout in the history of the Blue Jackets.

Atkinson offered Columbus a 1-0 lead at 1: 05 of the 3rd duration with his 8th profession playoff objective on a shot from the top of the ideal circle after a breakout down the wing. David Savard made a help. Alexander Wennberg included an empty-net objective at 19: 41 of the 3rd duration.

Frederik Andersen made 33 conserves in the Toronto objective.

Wild 3, Canucks 0

Alex Stalock made 28 conserves for the shutout triumph and Jared Spurgeon gathered 3 points as Minnesota topped Vancouver in Game 1 of their Western Conference certifying round series in Edmonton.

Game 1 was simply Stalock’s 2nd playoff start and 5th general postseason look of his nine-year NHL profession. The Wild didn’t expose their beginning goaltender up until near video game time, leaving the Canucks thinking regarding whether Stalock or the …