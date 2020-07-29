Korn teams with Yelawolf for ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ cover

Proceeds from the song go to a nonprofit organization called Awakening Youth.

The band posted a message to their Instagram page about why they wanted to give fans their version of a classic country hit.

“We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song. It is available exclusively on our official @Bandcamp page, where 100% of all proceeds are being donated to the non-profit organization, Awakening Youth. Special thanks to our boy @Yelawolf for jumping on the track with us. You can purchase your download at the link in bio,” they wrote in the caption.