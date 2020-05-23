Korean-style aubergines with spring onions and sesame rice recipe

Gochugaru, or Korean red pepper flakes, are offered online, at professional stores, and also on Amazon– they truly make the meal, and as soon as you have a container, you’ll locate on your own spreading the flakes on every little thing (clambered eggs are my much-loved).

Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 30 mins

OFFERS

Four

COMPONENTS

200 g basmati rice, rinsed

2 cloves of garlic, unpeeled

2 leeks, or 1 little Chinese cabbage, very finely cut

400 ml veggie supply

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 aubergines, reduced right into 1.5 centimeters pieces

1 tsp sea salt flakes

3 fat spring onions, extremely thinly cut

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

For the clothing

30 ml sesame oil

30 ml rice vinegar

30 ml soy sauce

15 g Korean red pepper flakes (gochugaru)

5cm ginger, grated

1 clove of garlic, carefully grated

APPROACH

Preheat the stove to 230 C/210 C follower/Gas 8. Tip the rice and garlic right into a large, lidded casserole meal or a tool toasting tin, after that uniformly cover with the sliced up leeks or Chinese cabbage. Pour over the veggie supply and sesame oil, after that lay the aubergines over the top in one layer. Scatter over the sea salt, cover with the cover or extremely snugly with aluminum foil (this is very important or the rice will not prepare correctly), after that move to the stove and bake for 30 mins. Meanwhile, blend the clothing active ingredients with each other. As quickly as you take the tin out of the stove, eliminate the cover or aluminum foil and clothe the aubergines with the red pepper clothing. Scatter over the spring onions and sesame seeds and offer warm.

Recipe from The Roasting Tin Around the World by Rukmini Iyer (Square Peg, ₤1699). Order your duplicate from books.telegraph.co.uk