ARMENPRESS: The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin stated that Azerbaijan and Armenia should refrain from any steps that could aggravate the situation and create a danger of escalation.

“Our attitude to all such cases is determined by this approach. Of course, we are interested in the mine operating normally, without interruptions. “It is also very important for Armenia from a social point of view,” Kopirkin told reporters, as reported by Armenpress, referring to the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Sotk mine, as a result of which one of the mine employees was shot.

Full article on the original site.