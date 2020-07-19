KOOTION 32GB Micro SD Card 2-Pack Class 10 Micro SDHC Card UHS-I Memory Card Ultra High Speed TF Card, C10, U1, 32 GB

Price: $10.99
(as of Jul 19,2020 18:15:10 UTC – Details)
Product Description
2 Pack 32 GB Micro SD Card
You can use them in different devices at the same time, one Micro SDHC Card can be used for digital camera and another is used for Surveillance cameras and other devices. UHS-1, C10 standard memory card meets your different uses demands
Product Specification
Color: Red+White
Storage Capacity: 32 GB
UHS-I, U1,Class 10 standard
Read up to 90 MB/s;Write up to 25 MB/s
Package Quantity: 2 pack
Working Temperature: -25℃ to 85℃
Storage Temperature: -40℃ to 85℃
32 GB Micro SD Card
High Speed Transfer
Memory Card UHS-I
U1 Class 10 Standard
Flash Memory Card
Widely Used in Different Devices
Expend Storage of Devices
Mini Size but Large Capacity
High Speed up to 90 MB/s
32 GB SDHC UHS-I Micro SD card is performing well with U1, C10 standard, read speed up to 90 Mb / s and write speed up to 25 Mb / s , transfer, record and play a movie in seconds.
Widely Used in Devices
Micro SD Card is perfect for Smartphone, Tablets, Digital Cameras, Game Consoles, Dash Cameras, Drones and Surveillance System, GPS Device, Music Player etc.
Free Up Memory of Devices
The capacity of smartphone and camera is limited, there are many beautiful memories to keep in life. Thus, a micro SD card is here to help you to extend the capacity.
Reliability and Security
This durable, robust Micro SD card is waterproof and resistant to X-rays, shocks and extreme temperatures. It is integrated high quality chip to always keep the data safe.
Capacity
16 GB
32 GB
64 GB
128 GB
256 GB
Read Speed(up to)
90MB/s
90MB/s
90MB/s
90MB/s
90MB/s
5Gbp/s
Write Speed(up to)
10MB/s
25MB/s
30MB/s
45MB/s
60MB/s
Capacity Standard
SDHC
SDHC
SDXC
SDXC
SDXC
File system
FAT32
FAT32
exFAT
exFAT
exFAT
Speed class
UHS-I, U1,C10
UHS-I, U1,C10
UHS-I U3，C10
UHS-I U3,V30,A1
UHS-I U3,V30,A1
Video Type
360P/720P
360P/720P
360P/720P
360P/720P/1080P
360P/720P/1080P
【Widely Used】The 32 GB micro SD card is perfect for Android smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, game consoles, dash cameras, drones and surveillance system etc; It can use to store or back up high-res photos, videos, documents, music and more.
【Fast Transfer Speed】The TF memory card adopts Speed Class UHS-I(U1) and Class 10(C10) and provides you with 90MB/s of read speed and 25MB/s of write speed, and supports full HD video recording. (The Performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors.)
【Reliability & Security】The Micro SD card uses high-quality chip, features water-resistant, anti-magnetic, shockproof, high or low temperature resistant, and always keeps data safe.
【2 Pack 32 GB Micro SD Card】One sd card isn’t enough to use,2 pack memory cards with great cost performance is great for you touse in different devices at the same time, it’s more convenient in daily life, at work
【Kindly Note】By default the 32 GB micro SD card is formatted as FAT32 while 64 GB or above formatted as exFAT. Actual available capacity for data storage is less than as listed on the products due to formatting and other functions. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. (2-Year Warranty)