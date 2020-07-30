KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno for Xbox One Controller | Performance Thumbsticks | 2 High-Rise Concave | Red



KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks are designed to provide an advantage in gameplay by increasing the controller’s arc distance and maximizing agility, accuracy and grip. They snap easily on and off your controller’s original thumbsticks, creating a new stick experience that will take your gaming to the next level!

Inferno’s 9.9mm of added height increases the analog stick radial distance by 47%, which provides an arc distance increase of 135.5%. This gives you the ability to make smaller, more precise in-game movements, affording you the luxury of turning up controller sensitivities to maximum levels so you can turn on your opponents faster and gain the upper-hand.

Inferno features a vibrant red-on-black color scheme and the distinct spiral pattern that adapts to the pressure you put on it, so the harder you play, the harder Inferno works to keep your thumbs from slipping.

ENHANCES GRIP – Non-slip, proprietary rubber compound offers exceptional grip with laser-etched detailing

INCREASED COMFORT – Requires less force which reduces wrist, hand and thumb fatigue

TWO HIGH-RISE (CONCAVE) THUMBSTICKS – Improves your shooting accuracy, particularly at mid-to-long ranges

DESIGNED – with a comfortable spiral pattern that adapts to the pressure you put on it, so the harder you play, the harder Inferno works to keep your thumbs from slipping