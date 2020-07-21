KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – A.D.S. Performance Thumbsticks for PlayStation 4 (PS4) | 2 High-Rise, Concave | Transparent/Black



KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks are designed to provide an advantage in gameplay by increasing the controller’s arc distance and maximizing agility, accuracy and grip. They snap easily on and off your controller’s original thumbsticks, creating a new stick experience that will take your gaming to the next level!

Join the recruits and train like never before with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – A.D.S. Performance Thumbsticks. These high-rise performance thumbsticks feature an original Modern Warfare design in a unique transparent material. They were designed to take your multiplayer skills to the next level, helping you lock onto targets and improving clarity when you aim down sights.

A.D.S. stands for Aim Down Sights, a tactic as timeless as the Call of Duty franchise. Just like when you Aim Down Sights in-game, these high-rise performance thumbsticks will optimize your accuracy. With a 120% increase in your arc distance, you’ll be able to snap to targets faster, and make smaller, more precise movements, particularly when using higher in-game sensitivities. Plus, our unique materials and Modern Warfare design will increase your comfort and grip to help you maintain control no matter how hard the fight.

The 10.0mm high-rise thumbstick increases your range of motion by 120%

Non-slip proprietary composite material aids grip and keeps your thumbs sweat-free

Wide, laser-etched surface area reduces hand and thumb fatigue

TWO CONCAVE, HIGH-RISE PERFORMANCE THUMBSTICKS – add 10.0mm of height to your stock sticks for increased accuracy

HIGH-RISE STEM – reduces the amount of force required for movements, decreasing hand fatigue

PROPRIETARY MATERIALS – and laser-etched design enhance grip and comfort while gaming