Kontaveit upsets top seed Martic to set up Ferro final in Palermo By Reuters

(Reuters) – Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit produced an aggressive display screen to stun top seed Petra Martic 6-2 6-4 on Saturday as she set up a title face-off at the Palermo Ladies Open with Fiona Ferro (NYSE:-RRB-.

Playing in her very first semi-final given that Stuttgart in April 2019, Kontaveit struck 31 winners and broke Martic’s serve 5 times.

Martic transformed a break point late in the 2nd set to relocation within one video game of Kontaveit however a medical timeout stopped her momentum.

Instead, it was Kontaveit who powered through Martic’s serve to book a location in her 3rd claycourt final.

“I felt like a played a very good match today,” world number 22 Kontaveit stated.

“I was quite aggressive, consistent, and I served especially well in the first set. It got a bit close in the end, but I played a good game at 5-4 and I’m happy to be in the final.”

Ferro advanced to just her 2nd WTA final after rallying from a set down to beat house favourite Camila Giorgi 2-6 6-2 7-5.

The 23- year-old Frenchwoman rushed Italian wishes for a 2nd successive night, having actually beat previous Palermo champ Sara Errani in the quarter-finals.