Konnie Huq says people have ‘lost their manners’ over picking up litter during lockdown

Q&A by Xantha Leatham

What may be the Great British September Clean?

The Great British September Clean is, in fact, the postponed Great British Spring Clean, which needed to be mothballed in March once the country went into lockdown.

How can I join up?

Anyone who wants to get involved can do so by registering via the Keep Britain Tidy internet site at keepbritaintidy.org

When is it happening?

The campaign will run from September 11 to 27 but you can pledge to start out now if you would like.

What can I do?

You can pledge to litter-pick either all on your own or with those you reside with. Whether you do five minutes or five hours, every individual can make a positive change.

You can also organise a small clean-up for you and up to five other people and register it on the website.

You can access resources, including reveal ‘how to’ guide that will explain how to perform a clean-up safely and what direction to go with the rubbish you collect.

Is it safe to complete a litter-pick currently?

Yes, nevertheless, you must be careful. If you will pick up litter, you have to be wearing gloves – not PPE-type gloves but more substantial, gardening-type gloves – and work with a litter-picker.

Do maybe not touch the litter you collect and make a special effort to not touch see your face while litter-picking.

If you are litter-picking alone and have merely a small amount of rubbish, just pop that in your household bin.

You could split out plastic containers and aluminium cans in to your recycling bin but, again, use your litter-picker.

If you find you have a lot of rubbish, it is possible to find information on contacts at your local council – if they’re involved with the campaign – on the Keep Britain Tidy internet site. They will tell you where you can leave the rubbish you’ve picked up for collection.

How should I perform a litter-pick with people I don’t live with?

You shouldn’t litter-pick with an increase of than five other people, in line with the latest Government instructions at time of planning to press, and you also must observe social distancing — a great guide would be to stay a litter-picker length away from one another.

All the health and safety information you need can be obtained on the Keep Britain Tidy internet site at keepbritaintidy.org whenever you register. Everyone taking part should be wearing gardening-type gloves and must work with a litter-picker and wash their hands – and the gear – thoroughly afterwards.

Contact your council beforehand to tell them what you’re doing and where, also to arrange for the rubbish you choose up to be collected.

You will find details for councils who are supporting the campaign on the website.

If you reside in Wales or Scotland, please follow the appropriate guidance.

How can I get equipment?

All you’ll need to start litter-picking is some gardening-type gloves, a litter-picker and a rubbish bag. A lot of local authorities are supporting the Great British September Clean and their details are on the website whenever you register. They may be able to lend you equipment.

If you just want to take action yourself, you may also get affordable litter-pickers from various online stores.

Are there any clean-up events I can visit?

No, with the restrictions currently in place, there will not be any public events that individuals can join, when you want to ‘do your bit’ please pledge via the internet site, then you can participate the pick and remain safe as well.

Or you might simply organise something along with your friends and neighbours and register on the internet site.

Will there be a Great Big School Clean?

No, but schools who would like to and are in a position to take part in the Great British September Clean will be able to do this. They can register via the Keep Britain Tidy website, keepbritaintidy.org