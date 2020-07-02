Kongregate.com stops accepting new games as Flash slowly disappears

Video game publisher and web gaming company Kongregate is not any longer accepting new submissions for its Kongregate.com gaming portal, the company has announced. As with this writing, Kongregate’s site says you can find 128,655 games available on the service, and the announcement means there are unlikely to ever become more. Kongregate says it’s also shutting down many of the site’s social features, and GameIndustry.biz reports that it’s made numerous layoffs as part of the changes.

“You will still be able to play our existing library of over 128,000 amazing games and developers will be able to update their games as normal,” Kongregate said in its statement.

It’s unlikely to come as much of a surprise that the company is shifting resources away from its site, which it described as a “legacy Flash gaming platform” in a statement to GameIndustry.biz. In 2017, Adobe announced that it would end support for Flash in 2010, and multiple browsers now block the typical by default. For now, you are able to still by hand enable Flash to play many of the games on Kongregate.com, but it’s a legacy technology.

“You will still be able to play our existing library of over 128,000 amazing games.”

The end of Flash has raised questions about how the thousands of games that depend on it will probably be preserved. For its part, Kongregate has partnered with Rochester’s The Strong National Museum of Play to preserve its Flash games. The collaboration will see the museum down load and preserve the games so that they continue being available for education and research, and it will do something to ensure the games continue to be playable.

Although Kongregate says that its existing library of games will still be available, many of the site’s social features will be disabled on July 22nd. Around 20 of the game-specific chat rooms will stay open. But most will close, along side chat rooms that aren’t connected with any specific game. Certain non-gaming forums will disappear from the site, while “most” the others will become read-only, allowing only admins to publish. Forums for Kongregate’s own games like Bit Heroes will not be affected, the company said, and it will be dedicating fewer resources to supporting the website overall.

As well as having to reflect broader changes in the gaming industry, Kongregate told GameIndustry.biz that the COVID-19 pandemic in addition has had a poor impact on its business. “That’s why we had to take this unfortunate step to reshape our organization,” it said.

Kongregate also confirmed that it’s making an amount of layoffs as part of the changes. The company confirmed the layoffs to GameIndustry.biz, without disclosing an exact number. “We can confirm that we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to let a number of appreciated team members go today,” the organization said in a statement.

Kongregate said that its business is currently “largely focused” on developing games.