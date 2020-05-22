Kolkata surveys damage after bearing brunt of Cyclone Amphan | World news

The Indian city of Kolkata has actually been left ravaged by the worst cyclone it has actually seen in 100 years, which brushed up with India as well as Bangladesh on Wednesday as well as eliminated a minimum of 84 individuals.

Kolkata, residence to virtually 15 million individuals, birthed the brunt of Cyclone Amphan, which tore roof coverings off structures, wrecked home windows, took down trees as well as pylons as well as reversed automobiles.

Most of the casualties were brought on by dropping trees or electrocution. Millions of individuals were left without power as well as telephone link, as well as some locations lacked alcohol consumption water.

Mamata Banerjee, the principal preacher of West Bengal state, of which Kolkata is the funding, stated the damage resembled “nothing I have seen in my life” as well as 2 areas of the city had actually been “completely devastated. We have to rebuild those districts from scratch.”

She stated: “Area after area has been ruined. I have experienced a war-like situation today.”

Banerjee kept in mind exactly how specifically devastating the tornado remained in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, with individuals compelled to prioritise looking for sanctuary over initiatives to suppress the spread of the infection.

“We are facing three crises: the coronavirus, the thousands of migrants who are returning home, and now the cyclone,” she stated.