Koepka overcomes hip tightness to stay in contention at PGA Championship By Reuters

(Reuters) – Brooks Koepka needed treatment 3 times for hip tightness throughout the PGA Championship on Friday, however the American soft-pedaled injury issues after publishing a second-round 68 that left him connected for 2nd location.

Two- time safeguarding champ Koepka, who had problem with left-knee pain after the PGA Tour resumed in mid-June, was dealt with by physio therapist Marc Wahl as he lay on the turf, triggering issues that the knee issue was troubling him once again.

“It was my hip. Nothing to do with my knee… I woke up this morning, it was tight, and worked out and it got even tighter and we loosened it up,” Koepka informed press reporters at TPC Harding Park.

“It was a little tight when I was striking balls on the variety, however it’s absolutely nothing to be fretted about.

“My TFL (tensor fascia latae) is typically quite tight on the side. It simply sort of moved to the front and tightened up the front and sort of the within and groin. It’ll be great.”

Koepka, who last required mid-round treatment throughout the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2015 for a rib injury, stated his hip started to feel much better just towards completion of the round.

” I believe the one entering into 16, where he tugged on my foot, I do not understand what Marc does, however it …