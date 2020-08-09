Koepka eyes historic three-peat as Johnson leads PGA

Yet that’s what the host place for this year’s PGA Championship, the TPC Harding Park course in San Francisco, appeared to do throughout Saturday’s 3rd round with Koepka sustaining a scary program stretch of 3 successive bogeys– a series that might well have actually squashed the spirits and spirits of lots of a golf enthusiast out there.

Let’s be extremely clear about simply what’s at stake today inCalifornia Koepka is aiming to end up being the very first guy to win the very same significant on 3 successive celebrations because Peter Thomson thrived at the Open Championship from 1954-56

The 30- year-old’s reaction to difficulty was simply common of a male who’s made obvious of the truth winning majors is the extremely lifeline of his video game. And no one understands that much better than his compatriot Dustin Johnson who’s at nine-under par for the competition and will take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s last round and presently has a two-shot benefit over Koepka. The apparently nerveless Floridian, a relentless rival at the very best of times, countered in design to close with 2 birdies in his last 3 holes for a round of 69 while doing so sending out an extremely clear message to his competitors out there. One about as clear as the wink he offered towards the TELEVISION video cameras the minute he sank that putt at 18. Now Koepka is famous for his psychological perseverance. He just never ever does not have …

Read The Full Article