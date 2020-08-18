‘Koeman will be Barcelona coach’ – Bartomeu confirms imminent hiring of Dutch boss

The club will rely on the previous protector in the wake of an awkward Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has actually validated that Ronald Koeman will be called the club’s next head coach.

Koeman will be generated to change Quique Setien after the Spanish boss was dismissed in the consequences of Barca’s 8- 2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The coach will sign up with Barca after investing the previous 2 years as the supervisor of the Dutch nationwide group.

“If everything goes well Koeman will be the Barcelona coach,” Bartomeu informed Barca TELEVISION.

“We bet on Koeman because of his experience. He was in the Dream Team, he believes in our philosophy. Before the pandemic, in January, Koeman told us that he had a commitment with the Dutch team through the Euros.”

