Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421-WH 16MP Digital Camera with 42X Optical Zoom and 3″ LCD Screen (White)



Price: $159.00

Passion and performance Go hand in hand when with our Kodak PIXPRO AZ421 digital camera from the Astro zoom collection. A 42x Ultra long zoom lens with optical image stabilization delivers crisp, clear 16 Megapixel close-ups, panorama or HD videos. Auto scene, object tracking, post-editing features and a host of powerful yet user-friendly settings make photography easy, fun and zero hassle. Kodak PIXPRO digital cameras. Tell your story.

Powerful 16. 1-Megapixel CCD sensor gives you room to enlarge, zoom and crop to your heart’s content without losing out on life-like clarity or quality.

42x optical zoom and a 24mm wide angle lens Moves you closer to the subject and fit more into every frame.

Face/Cat/dog detection detects facial features and enhances it for true subject highlighting, even your four-legged Cat and dog friends. Blink/smile detection helps you to capture the perfect moment.

Face Beautifier mode and loads of built-in touch-up features allow you to reduces facial flaws, enhance skin tone and the eyes of your portrait subjects instantly. Operation Environment : Temperature: 32° – 104°F / 0° – 40°C, Humidity: 0 – 90%

Use the Panorama mode to create a seamless panoramic picture to 180-degree easily by panning the camera across your subject.

The az421 takes a standard SD/SDHC memory card that is at least Class 4 and no larger than 32GB

The az421 is not compatible with Micro SD, micro/adapter, Ultra, Ultra plus, Extreme, extreme Plus, Extreme Pro, or SDXC cards