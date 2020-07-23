Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ401-BK 16MP Digital Camera with 40X Optical Zoom and 3″ LCD (Black)







Introducing the new Kodak PIXPRO AZ401 digital camera from our Astro zoom collection. A 40x Ultra long zoom lens with optical image stabilization delivers crisp, clear 16 Megapixel close-ups, 180 Degree Panorama or HD videos with the switch of a button. Object tracking, post-editing features and a host of powerful yet intuitive settings make photography with this Camera effortless, entertaining and frustration-free. Kodak PIXPRO digital cameras – tell your story.

You’ll get well defined, detailed images thanks to the AZ401’s 16 million pixels. That’s ample resolution to crop, zoom, or enlarge your photos however the photographer in you desires.

With a 24mm wide angle lens, there’s no sacrificing what you want in the frame. So go ahead and let your camera see what you see – The sky’s the limit!

The optical image stabilization will iron out any small movements as you’re focused on getting your shot, so you never have to be afraid to go for what you want.

Whether you’re in the moment, or modifying your work at a later time, the bright, 3” LCD screen ensures that you end up with just what you’re looking for.

Capture everything in your peripherals with the 180 Degree Panorama feature

The az401 takes a standard SD/SDHC memory card that is at least Class 4 and no larger than 32GB

The az401 is not compatible with Micro SD, micro/adapter, Ultra, Ultra plus, Extreme, extreme Plus, Extreme Pro, or SDXC cards