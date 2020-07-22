Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ252-WH 16MP Digital Camera with 25X Optical Zoom and 3″ LCD (White)



Price: $129.00

(as of Jul 22,2020 23:55:32 UTC – Details)



Discover a world of creativity at your fingertips. The AZ252 is the perfect bridge camera to pursue your passion for photography. With 16 Megapixels, 25x optical zoom and a wider angle lens than traditional models, This camera might just become your new best friend. Kodak PIXPRO digital cameras – tell your story.

Nobody like to hold a pose…and with 720P HD video they don’t have to. Capture all the action with a one-touch record button

You can capture the action without having to get in on the action. For adventures, life events, You name it – 25x optical zoom lets you get nice and close

16 megapixels lets you capture lifelike clarity in your images – without losing quality as you alter them later on. Crop, zoom, go nuts!

At 24mm, the lens is wide open…and so are the possibilities. Need to get the entire, breathtaking landscape? Check! And you can forget about having to tell everyone to “squeeze in!”

When you’re all shook up, we’ve got your back. Let our optical image stabilization smooth out the bumps in the road so your photos are still great. Every time.

The az252 takes a standard SD/SDHC memory card that is at least Class 4 and no larger than 32GB

The az252 is not compatible with Micro SD, micro/adapter, Ultra, Ultra plus, Extreme, extreme Plus, Extreme Pro, or SDXC cards