Kodak is reportedly under SEC investigation after its stock price exploded more than 2,757%

Kodak’s KODK Last week’s surprise statement sent out Kodak’s shares soaring — as much as 2,757% — and triggered heavy trading volume for the mainly forgotten business. Questions likewise emerged about executives, consisting of Jim Continenza,executive chairman and CEO, getting stock choices on July 27, a day prior to the loan statement.

Regulators are reportedly examining why Kodak revealed the loan on the day prior to the main statement, which sent out shares 25% greater. The Journal stated a regional TELEVISION station in Kodak’s house of Rochester, NY, released a media advisory of the approaching statement.

Kodak, in a declaration to CNN Business, stated it didn’t mean to make those information public up until July28 However, the Journal reported Kodak didn’t offer the TELEVISION station an embargo on the statement.

The Journal noted the investigation is at an “early stage and might not produce allegations of wrongdoing by the company or any individuals.” The SEC did not instantly react to an ask for remark.