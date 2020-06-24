Kodak Black Threatens Walmart With Lawsuit Over Knockoff Chain

Exclusive

Kodak Black is pissed at Walmart — claiming the megastore is letting some body sell a knockoff version of one of his famous chains, and he’s threatening a lawsuit if it doesn’t stop — however the retail giant is putting the blame on third-party sellers.

Here’s the offer … Walmart gets dragged on the web because its website comes with a cheap chain that looks nearly identical to the Sniper Gang bling Kodak usually rocks.

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ … “We have been aware of the situation and have prepared a cease and desist letter to Walmart and the seller on the Walmart website.”

The rapper’s legal team adds … “If Walmart refuses to recognize that the seller is not a licensed authorized dealer of Sniper Gang products, we will be proceeding with a lawsuit against both Walmart and the unauthorized seller.”

Kodak happens to be serving a 46-month prison sentence for gun possession.

Kodak’s protege, Jackboy, in addition has called out Walmart for selling the Sniper Gang chains … and he too is threatening legal action.

It appears the business has gotten wind of Kodak’s anger, they reveal they’re taking steps to get rid of the knockoffs and the chains are strictly from the third-party seller.

Walmart got me fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) June 22, 2020

@lilbaby4PF