Four people were shot and wounded on Saturday after a fight broke out at a LA restaurant- among which rapper Kodak Black was one of the victims. The restaurant was hosting a party that followed the concert of Justin Bieber, as mentioned by the LAPD. The gunfire started outside The Nice Guy restaurant, where it struck and injured four different men ages 60, 20, 22, and 19, as stated by Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD.

While their names haven’t been published yet, police have confirmed that Black was among them- as reported by NBC News. Officers who were the first on the scene found a couple of victims. Paramedics then arrived on the scene and took them to the nearest hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Kodak Black Wounded At Afterparty

A video posted on the entertainment website TMZ showed Kodak Black posing for pictures with a bunch of people outside the restaurant when the fight started. Black himself was among the several people who were involved in the brawl when multiple shots rang out sending everyone nearby for cover. The LAPD told NBC News that Black- whose real name is Bill Kapri- was among those who were shot and injured. A message to his publicist at Atlantic Records hasn’t been returned yet.

The party at the restaurant where Kodak Black was injured followed the private concert of Justin Bieber at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California- which was a part of the Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend”. The event had a list of star-studded guests- including Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Anthony Ramos- the actor of Hamilton, and Hall of Famer in the NFL Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter has also stated that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Khloe Kardashian, Drake, and Tobey Maguire were also some of the stars that were seen entering the afterparty at the restaurant. This soon followed the kerfuffle leading to Kodak Black getting shot.