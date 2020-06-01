Kodak Black Plans to Sue Fed Who Allegedly Leaked Pic of Him in Custody

Exclusive

Kodak Black was allegedly photographed by a U.S. Marshal — with out his permission — the day he was arrested at Rolling Loud … and now, his lawyer’s ramping up for a lawsuit.

The Miami Dade Police Department took a report exhibiting that Kodak’s legal professional, Bradford Cohen, just lately filed a grievance with them alleging one of their males illegally snapped and disseminated a pic of KB whereas he was in custody again in 2019. According to the report, MDPD regarded into it and found the pic was really not disseminated by one of their very own however maybe by somebody in the U.S. Marshals Service.

The docs — obtained by TMZ — define the steps MDPD took to get to the underside of Cohen’s claims … and through their backwards and forwards, they found a Miami-Dade cop, who was with Kodak the day he was arrested, claimed he was known as up and instructed by a high-ranking official — a U.S. Marshal Chief, per the officer — to snap a photograph of Kodak whereas he was cuffed. The man says he did so and despatched it alongside to the USM who wished it.

Just obtained photograph of Bill Kapri, AKA Rapper Kodak Black after he was arrested tonight. Official assertion from Marshals: after an intensive investigation carried out by the US Marshals, ATF, and Miami Dade PD North Side Gang Unit, Kapri, was arrested as he arrived… pic.twitter.com/IHVzAoNStI — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 12, 2019

@BrianEntin

Cohen claims that very same photograph served no regulation enforcement goal, however nonetheless discovered its means into the inbox of an area Miami reporter … who then revealed it in an area paper. Cohen claims it was all carried out with out Kodak’s permission.

Now, the Miami-Dade sergeant, who took the photograph after which handed it alongside to the Marshal, says the man informed him he wanted it for “law enforcement purposes,” however Cohen says that is a bunch of BS … arguing the pic was taken for private use and/or achieve.

Now, Cohen tells us he is taking authorized motion in opposition to the accountable events.