Kocharyan to withdraw appeal from Constitutional Court – lawyer – Armenian News

A lawyer for second President Robert Kocharyan on Thursday introduced a plan for withdrawing a not too long ago lodged appeal from the Constitutional Court, citing a press release by the Bright Armenia social gathering’s chief linking his political power’s future actions to the case coping with the previous president.

“Given that one of the political forces referred to Robert Kocharyan’s case as a precondition precluding their chances to apply to the Constitutional Court, the second president made a decision to withdraw the appeals,” Aram Orbelyan instructed reporters.

At a information convention on Wednesday, Marukyan mentioned that their political group won’t be a part of Prosperous Armenia in disputing the legitimacy of the constitutional reforms, preferring as a substitute to provoke a continuing “after the examination by the Constitutional Court of second President Robert Kocharyan’s appeal.”

In the appels filed with the excessive court docket, Kocharyan requested, particularly, for checking the compliance of Article 35 and Section 2, Article 135 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Circumstances Excluding Criminal Prosecution and Basis for Execution of Preventive Measures) with the Constitution of Armenia.