Second President Robert Kocharyan resolved the unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) dispute in a current interview with RBC TV, judgment out any possibility of a serene settlement amidst Azerbaijan’s policy actions (which he referred to as aggressive).

“In the face of the policy position, which the Azertbaijani authorities are voicing today, I do not see any possibilities paving method to a settlement. First, Nagorno-Karabakh has actually never ever been partof Azerbaijan It is a reality. The legal bases of Nagorno-Karabakh’s presence are the 2nd thing to discuss. The self-governing republics in the USSR were entitled to an identify their fate through a referendum.

“And the third fact to point out to is the almost 30 years’ de facto existence of the independent republic, which the official Baku is trying to deny,” he highlighted.

The ex- president likewise resolved the current clashes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

“It would not most likely deserve making any exaggerations if not the long-term danger of a big- scale war originating from such clashes. Objectively, there is constantly a hazard … alongthe Line of Contact And that basically represents the OSCE Minsk Group co- chairs’ quick response – to snuff out [the blaze] up until it appears into a huge fire in the couple of weeks to come. There were victims …